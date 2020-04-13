Task force formed to tackle COVID-19 fraud in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new task force assembled by the Nevada attorney general and U.S. attorney will go after those trying to scam Nevada consumers when it comes to coronavirus.

The team, made up of 15 agencies, will investigate tips and complaints from the public and law enforcement on those trying to exploit the pandemic.

“Sadly, it is all too common for fraudsters to take advantage of the public during times of great distress and hardship,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

The task force is cautioning residents to be wary of potential scams such as these:

Scammers offer fake COVID-19 testing kits, particularly door-to-door.

Scammers offer fake or unproven treatment regimens that are particularly dangerous because they have the potential to do more harm than good.

Virtually every time there is a disaster or emergency, scammers set up fake charities to solicit donations that they then spend on themselves.

The Task Force will use every tool available to hold sellers accountable who unlawfully use the COVID-19 pandemic to unreasonably inflate prices.

Scammers make false claims about tests, cures and other matters related to COVID-19 in order to entice victims to make investment decisions based on those false claims that allow the scammer to steal money and assets from Nevadans.

Scammers send victims emails related to COVID-19 that appear to be from the victims’ banks, health care providers, the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others for the purpose of obtaining the victims’ personal identifying information and exploiting it for the scammers’ own benefit.

Scammers are creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.

Businesses and government agencies are not immune to scams. They should also be vigilant to ensure scammers do not take advantage of their businesses or customers during this pandemic.

Scammers pretend to be government officials offering false payments in order to obtain personal identifying information including social security and bank account numbers.

“Our top priority is protecting Nevadans during this public health crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “I am committed to marshalling the full spectrum of capabilities my office and our federal law enforcement partners can bring to support the Task Force’s important mission of protecting our vulnerable populations from fraudsters. I urge citizens to contact the Task Force with information and tips.”

You can report your experience to the Attorney General’s Office at this link and the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov. In your email, please provide the following information: