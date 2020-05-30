Tariffs and increase in bicycle sales due to COVID-19 leads to nationwide shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nationwide bicycle shortage is leaving some people on the side of the road. Why? Because bicycles have become so popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NPD Group, a market research company, sales of adult leisure bikes were up 121% in March, compared to last year. Kids and BMX bikes were up 56%.

Retailers say tariffs had already affected the supply from China – and then the pandemic shuttered factories in southeast Asia.

Industry experts say production and shipment should pick up again soon, but as CBS News’ Nancy Chen tells us, there are some things you can do while waiting for that new set of wheels.