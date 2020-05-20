Live Now
City of Las Vegas City Council meeting for Wednesday

Target’s digital sales climb 141% amid pandemic

Local News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — People have been shopping at Target during the pandemic, recent sales show.

The big box retailer announced Wednesday that online sales skyrocketed 141% last quarter.

In April, sales jumped 282 percent.

Same-day services including order pick-up, drive-up and delivery grew by 278 percent.

The Target CEO says the company spent $500 million on coronavirus-related expenses and recently extended wage increases.

Walmart is also another retailer seeing a big surge in profit. The multinational retail corporation’s online sales in the U.S. jumped 74% for the quarter which ended April 30 and captured the brunt of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, same-store sales rose 10% at U.S. Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health and wellness goods.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories