Target’s digital sales climb 141% amid pandemic

(CNN) — People have been shopping at Target during the pandemic, recent sales show.
The big box retailer announced Wednesday that online sales skyrocketed 141% last quarter.
In April, sales jumped 282 percent.
Same-day services including order pick-up, drive-up and delivery grew by 278 percent.
The Target CEO says the company spent $500 million on coronavirus-related expenses and recently extended wage increases.
Walmart is also another retailer seeing a big surge in profit. The multinational retail corporation’s online sales in the U.S. jumped 74% for the quarter which ended April 30 and captured the brunt of the pandemic.
According to the Associated Press, same-store sales rose 10% at U.S. Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health and wellness goods.