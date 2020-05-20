Target’s digital sales climb 141% amid pandemic

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — People have been shopping at Target during the pandemic, recent sales show.

The big box retailer announced Wednesday that online sales skyrocketed 141% last quarter.

In April, sales jumped 282 percent.

Same-day services including order pick-up, drive-up and delivery grew by 278 percent.

The Target CEO says the company spent $500 million on coronavirus-related expenses and recently extended wage increases.

Walmart is also another retailer seeing a big surge in profit. The multinational retail corporation’s online sales in the U.S. jumped 74% for the quarter which ended April 30 and captured the brunt of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, same-store sales rose 10% at U.S. Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health and wellness goods.