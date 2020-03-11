Target, Walmart limit purchases of sanitizer, wipes

(CNN) — Consumers hoping to protect themselves from coronavirus may find themselves running out of options. Many stores including Target and Walmart are placing limits on the sale of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Target says it is limiting customers to six containers of wipes and hand sanitizers per person.

Walmart is telling store managers to manage their inventory to limit items that are in unusually high demand. That means policies could vary from store to store.

Experts say the rationing and limits should have started earlier to prevent price gouging and hoarding.