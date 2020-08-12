Target to open first Las Vegas small-format store on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Target store will open to the public in a few days but this one will be smaller than its counterparts around the Las Vegas valley.

The Las Vegas Showcase Target is located on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Tropicana Avenue and across the the street from the Park MGM and will open Sunday, Aug. 16.

Target Corporate started opening small-format stores in 2018 for guests who want a “quick-trip” shopping experience.

The store is 20,000 square feet and will employ 120 people. Its hours of operation at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.