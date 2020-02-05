Target looking to hire for new Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Target is opening a store on the Strip later this spring and is looking to hire 90 new team members. The company will host three separate job fairs later this week.
The new store will be a Target small-format store, the first of its kind in Las Vegas. ‘Small-format’ stores are smaller versions of Target that are often located in urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit. They are often meant for quick and convenient shopping.
The location will be on Las Vegas Boulevard, in between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues.
Hiring events for the Las Vegas Showcase store will be held Feb. 6 through 8 at their Flamingo store located at 4001 South Maryland Parkway.
Target says store leaders will conduct interviews with applicants and discuss Target’s dynamic, team-oriented culture. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at Target.com/careers ahead of the job fairs, but walk-ins are also welcome.
JOB FAIRS:
- Thursday, Feb. 6: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday, Feb. 7-8: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.