Target looking to hire for new Las Vegas store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Target store shopping carts are seen in the parking lot on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Target is opening a store on the Strip later this spring and is looking to hire 90 new team members. The company will host three separate job fairs later this week.

The new store will be a Target small-format store, the first of its kind in Las Vegas. ‘Small-format’ stores are smaller versions of Target that are often located in urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit. They are often meant for quick and convenient shopping.

The location will be on Las Vegas Boulevard, in between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues.

Hiring events for the Las Vegas Showcase store will be held Feb. 6 through 8 at their Flamingo store located at 4001 South Maryland Parkway.

Target says store leaders will conduct interviews with applicants and discuss Target’s dynamic, team-oriented culture. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at Target.com/careers ahead of the job fairs, but walk-ins are also welcome.

JOB FAIRS: