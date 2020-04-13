Target employee at Henderson store tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Target says a team member at one of their Henderson stores has tested positive for COVID-19. The store is located on Green Valley Ranch Parkway, near Horizon Ridge Parkway.

A spokesperson for Target says the employee is in quarantine, but did not release any details regarding when they last worked at the store.

The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized, according to Target’s statement.

The retailer confirmed the news to 8 News Now in the statement below:

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our Henderson store on Green Valley Ranch Parkway has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests. Target

The employee will be paid while they remain in quarantine.