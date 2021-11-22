Target announces it will no longer be open on Thanksgiving

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Target announced it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good. Instead, the company will offer holiday deals over an extended period beginning in October.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said what started as a temporary measure to deal with the pandemic is now the new standard.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” said Cornell. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

The company is following a trend that started amid the pandemic when retailers extended holiday sales to reduce crowds in the store.

It proved profitable for Target.

According to its annual report for 2020, sales grew by more than $15 billion, which was greater than the company’s growth in the prior 11 years.

Target started opening on Thanksgiving in 2012.