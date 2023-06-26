LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you ride the bus in Las Vegas, but you never seem to have cash to pay the fare?
A new feature will let you load money onto the RTC app ahead of time at nearly 350 locations across the Las Vegas valley. It’s a single-fare solution called “Tap & GO,” and it works for all routes offered by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
“The Tap & GO feature is ideal for those who plan to take a single trip, riders with flexible travel plans, and for visitors using the 24-hour Deuce service on the Strip,” according to a Monday news release.
The locations where you can load funds are:
- 7-Eleven
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Pilot Travel Centers
- Speedway SSA
- TravelCenters of America
- Walgreens
To load cash onto your rideRTC account, simply show the barcode at any participating vendor, tell them the amount you want to load (cash or debit/credit), and the cashier will add it to your account. Your balance will be available when you’re ready to purchase a pass.
Single-ride fares for the Deuce, serving the Strip and downtown Las Vegas, deduct $4. Single rides for residential routes deduct $2.
“We are excited to make it even more convenient for residents and visitors to travel throughout our community,” RTC CEO M.J. Maynard said. “With Tap & GO in the rideRTC app, our customers can easily add funds before they travel, making boarding quicker and more convenient when they’re ready to ride.”
For more information on the new Tap & GO feature in the rideRTC app, visit www.rtcsnv.com/rideRTC.