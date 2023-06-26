LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you ride the bus in Las Vegas, but you never seem to have cash to pay the fare?

A new feature will let you load money onto the RTC app ahead of time at nearly 350 locations across the Las Vegas valley. It’s a single-fare solution called “Tap & GO,” and it works for all routes offered by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“The Tap & GO feature is ideal for those who plan to take a single trip, riders with flexible travel plans, and for visitors using the 24-hour Deuce service on the Strip,” according to a Monday news release.

The locations where you can load funds are:

7-Eleven

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Pilot Travel Centers

Speedway SSA

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens

To load cash onto your rideRTC account, simply show the barcode at any participating vendor, tell them the amount you want to load (cash or debit/credit), and the cashier will add it to your account. Your balance will be available when you’re ready to purchase a pass.

Single-ride fares for the Deuce, serving the Strip and downtown Las Vegas, deduct $4. Single rides for residential routes deduct $2.

“We are excited to make it even more convenient for residents and visitors to travel throughout our community,” RTC CEO M.J. Maynard said. “With Tap & GO in the rideRTC app, our customers can easily add funds before they travel, making boarding quicker and more convenient when they’re ready to ride.”

For more information on the new Tap & GO feature in the rideRTC app, visit www.rtcsnv.com/rideRTC.