Tao acquires Hakkasan, bringing 2 big names in Las Vegas nightlife together

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 18: Hakkasan logo at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the opening of Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino on April 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the biggest names in the Las Vegas nightclub scene are combining, as Tao has acquired Hakkasan, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The move creates a nightlife powerhouse, with Tao at the Venetian and Hakkasan at MGM at the top of a list of 61 venues in 22 markets across five continents.

Tao Group Hospitality’s best known brands –Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, Cathédrale and Koma — will now include Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Omnia, Ling Ling, Jewel and Casa Calavera.

Officials said Tao Group Hospitality’s acquisition of Hakkasan could set up significant potential for growth.

“The partnership brings together two seasoned hospitality groups with decades of industry experience,” according to a news release from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which includes Tao.

“Hakkasan Group’s highly skilled executive team will continue to run day-to-day operations for the Hakkasan properties under the direction of Tao Group Hospitality, led by co-CEOs Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss,” according to the announcement.