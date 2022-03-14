LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.

Many people posted videos on social media wondering what was happening. Some found it troubling given the similar scenes coming out of western Russia as it prepared to invade Ukraine. 8 News Now found an answer.

For anyone who has been around the valley and Southern California for a while knows, there is a strong military presence. In Las Vegas there is Nellis Air Force Base and National Guard with equipment. Across the state line in Southern California there is the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Fort Irwin, and Edwards Air Force Base to name a few.

Quite often these installations move equipment, including tanks, by rail through Las Vegas. This is exactly what was happening last week.

Military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas moves through Las Vegas for troops training at Fort Irwin in California. (Photos: Instagram @LeroyNotCenkins)

According to a spokesperson with Fort Irwin the Army was doing a routine movement of equipment from Fort Irwin to Fort Hood in Texas. Currently, soldiers from Fort Hood are at Fort Irwin for training. The spokesperson said these troop training and equipment rotations happen during at least 10 out of the 12 months a year.