Tampa man has impressive Super Bowl streak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The kick-off to the Super Bowl is less than a week away in Tampa and the excitement is building.

It’s especially high for one Florida resident who has an impressive Super Bowl record when it comes to attending games.

Tom Henschel hasn’t missed a Super Bowl game in more than five decades.

“This was the first one that was in Tampa,” he said as he proudly talks about his prized tickets.

“This was New Orleans. This was when the Chicago Bears beat New England.”

He has tickets to every single Super Bowl he has attended — all 54 of them since 1967.

“So, I said after that third and fourth game, I’m going to try and go to every game,” Henschel said.

He is one of a select few who has never missed a Super Bowl. Like any great streak in sports, sometimes it requires a little luck.

“First Super Bowl here I didn’t have tickets, but I ended up putting $200 up and I finally had a man come up to me and say ‘I’ll sell you tickets. You seriously will give me $200 for my tickets. I want to go to the game so bad.’ That was how close it was,” Henschel said.

Sunday will be his 55th game and the 79-year-old is planning for future games.

“I hit 40 and I said I have to try to get 50,” he said. “Here I am going to my 55th and I’m trying for 60 now.”

When it came to luck, Henschel found himself needing some more this year. With the pandemic threatening his chances of securing a ticket, he finally got word from the NFL on Jan. 17 that he would be able to purchase two tickets at $2,500 each. That’s a far cry from the $12 he paid for his first Super Bowl ticket.