LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 20th celebration of the World Tea Conference and Expo is in Las Vegas. It’s one of the most important gatherings for the tea industry.

Bar & Restaurant Expo, formerly known as Nightclub & Bar Show, is the nation’s most influential gathering of owners and operators.

More than 400 suppliers will sample a huge range of bar and restaurant products during the three-day event.

They will get first-hand access to all the latest trends including functional food, how to target the “homebody economy” and solutions for staffing challenges.

This event has been in Las Vegas since 1985.