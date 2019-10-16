Talk about breaking the internet! Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and everyone goes crazy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jennifer Aniston, one of America’s sweetheart who’s become like a ‘friend,’ just made her debut on Instagram and the internet went crazy!

The A-list actress made the announcement with a clever post that was sure to get everyone talking. She posted a photo of herself and the rest of the cast from the 90 ‘s/2000’s sitcom that made her fa household name: That’s right Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe were all a sight for sore eyes and Friends super fans.

She captioned it: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! Hi Instagram!”

Aniston’s first post received more than eight million likes, and she already has more than 6.3 million followers. Talk about breaking the internet!

Aniston’s post comes at a perfect time because the hit sit-com is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and MGM Resorts is bringing a Friends takeover to town.

FRIENDS — Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Last month, MGM announced that it will have a “one-of-a-kind” anniversary celebration at several locations across the city and The Strip. October 18-19, fans will be able to experience the celebration at the Fountains of Bellagio, The Park, Luxor Las Vegas, and the New York-New York Brooklyn Bridge.

Fans can also experience the nostalgia of their favorite theme song playing during the water show at the Bellagio Fountains or meet Marcel, Ross’ onetime pet Capuchin monkey.

Go here for more details on the celebration.