LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some talented young musicians backed up by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will play a free concert Friday night.

The Young Artists Concert is an opportunity to show off the musical skills of local emerging artists and give the students a chance to play with professionals. Conductor Alexandra Arrieche said the students must audition to participate and they have been rehearsing for the past few weeks.

One of the musicians who will be featured in a violin solo is Shadow Ridge High School freshman Aspen Stevens who showed the Good Day Las Vegas crew some of her skills.

The free concert is Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon which is located at 675 E. Dale, Henderson, NV 89044.