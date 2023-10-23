LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some talented Las Vegas valley teens and kids competed in the “Get Launched” finales at Duomo Theater at the Rio Hotel over the weekend.

It’s an American-idol style singing competition by the non-profit Positively Arts which focuses on using the arts to empower kids and learn life skills. 8 News Now anchor Heather Mills emceed the event with Jeff Civillico. Recording artist Clint Holmes was one of the judges.

The judges said, that although singing ability was part of the contest, so was stage presence and how each singer interpreted their song.

“The way you looked at us, scared us but it was a wonderful performance,” Holmes told the performers.

The two-month journey paired students with mentors from Broadway stars and Las Vegas Strip performers. In the end, although there was a winner, the goal was to teach these young performers that success doesn’t come easy. It’s about perseverance and confidence.