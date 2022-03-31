LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready to take a dive to help create a more inclusive Nevada? This is an annual event for the Special Olympics of Nevada.

They want people to come to Cowabunga Bay’s wave pool to support their health and sports programs. Those who participate must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive the complete VIP Plunge experience.

Guests who want to attend and not participate can still register for $45.

After the Plunge, everyone will stay for the day and enjoy the park’s attractions. Participants can purchase a duck for the duck race. Money from this raise will help provide year-round sports training and competition for more than 3,000 athletes.

All efforts help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and it helps create a more inclusive Nevada.