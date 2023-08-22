LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to drive your own car on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Well, now you can! Laps for Charity returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Aug. 25.

Participants can experience the thrill of driving their own car, truck, or motorcycle around the 1.5-mile speedway under the lights. Package start at $75, and all proceeds go toward the Speedway Children’s Charities.

Since its inception in 1999, Speedway Children’s Charities has granted more than $5 million to local children’s causes throughout Southern Nevada. Laps for Charities is one of their biggest events, drawing dozens of locals from all over the Valley to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the event.

All participants must register and pay in advance. Drivers must be 18 years or older. Children must be at least six years old to ride in the vehicle and they have to ride in the backseat.

To register or for more details, visit the Speedway Children’s Charities website.