LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With inflation and the price of gas and consumer goods on the rise, many folks are feeling the burden on their wallet and are looking for ways to supplement their income.

With money tight, experts advise you to choose your investments wisely, if at all, while others argue it’s best to buy in at a “discounted price.”

Dr. Ann Kaplan is the founder of IFinance, one of the largest consumer lending institutions in North America. She said that with the overall market being down, long-term investors may want to consider taking advantage of this opportunity.

“No one knows when the low is, and when the high is,” she said. “A dip in the market is your opportunity, buy the dip, take advantage of the prices that are low right now, take a long-term perspective, be patient.”

Historically, the market goes up over time, so investing in the market gives you a better chance for greater earnings potential.

If you’re in your 20s or 30s, every dollar you invest now could be worth 15 to 20 bucks by the time you retire. If you can afford to sock more money away into the market for more than five or 10 years, now is the time to do so.

Additionally, it’s always good to diversify your portfolio with established businesses.

“Investors may want to consider other sectors not hit so much by market volatility, things like consumer stables, utilities, healthcare, consider those,” Dr. Kaplan said.