Take a tour of Wynn Las Vegas’ reimagined buffet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas reopened its buffet Thursday, and it’s a tad reimagined. The all you can eat concept has been transformed into an experience you would expect in a regular restaurant.

8 News Now photojournalist Eric Jungblut takes us on a tour of the buffet with Julia Greenman, executive director of restaurant operations at Wynn.

Greenman revealed, “We had over 900 reservations, so everyone was pretty excited to come in … there’s a lot of excitement among the staff, among the guests coming in. It feels great to be back in business.”

All menu items are individually prepared, plated and then brought to your table. “It’s just a little bit more relaxed for the guest,” said Greenman.

The Wynn thanks the community for being supportive.