Take a stroll through Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to get into the spooky spirit before Halloween, you might want to visit Spring Preserve’s Haunted Harvest.

Medieval Magic is the theme this year’s Haunted Harvest and it includes witches and spells. Kids can ride the Boo-Town train and trick-or-treat around the Bootanical Garden. There is also some live entertainment.

This is the last weekend for the Haunted Harvest. Hours are from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and admission is $8 for non-members. Click here for more information. Here is a link to many other Halloween events happening the Las Vegas valley.