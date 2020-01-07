SNEAK PEEK: The hottest gadgets at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest tech tools are on full display this week at the annual Consumer Electronics Show! CES 2020 officially begins tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 8 News Now got a first look at some of this year’s most cutting-edge gizmos and gadgets.

Many of the devices featured at the event are smart home products, including the Millo Blender.

“It actually uses a magnet to blend and a sensor in the cup to sense what kind of liquid is going in the cup. You’ll see everything just light up right here. This is all a touch screen platform, so you just touch the screen, and the blender goes,” explained Jennifer Drogus, director of policy communications for the Consumer Technology Association.

It’s also designed for any kind of drink.

“Not all smoothies are created equal, so this actually is a smart blender, and it calibrates to the consistency of the liquid in here,” said Drogus.

Digital health products are also big this year, like the FreeStyle Libre by Abbott. It’s a wireless blood glucose monitor where you don’t even have to prick your finger.

“You put this sensor on your arm,” demonstrated Drogus, “the sensor reads your blood glucose levels.” Then you take it off, take the sensor and swipe it.

Reporter Orko Manna also tried the brand-new Livall bike helmet that brings safety to the streets.

“This sensor right here goes on your handlebars, and it reads into the helmet that you’re wearing,” explained Drogus. It also allows you to alert others when you’re making a move. “I want to make a right turn, I’ll just click this, just click that, and then the turn signal is on!”

All these products and more will be front and center all week at CES 2020.