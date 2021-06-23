Take a look inside Resorts World, as countdown to grand opening continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on — and nearly down to zero — for the grand opening of Las Vegas’ newest resort!

Resorts World will open to the public Thursday night. It is the first new property on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.

The resort boasts more than 3,000 rooms and suites, as well as a 5,000-seat theater, which will be home to big-name residencies like Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

8 News Now got a look inside the property for the very first time on Wednesday, one day before the big opening.

“Nobody in the country has what we have,” said Rick Hutchins, senior vice president of casino operations for Resorts World.

Take a step inside Resorts World, and you will find that it is out of this world! On the 117,000- square-foot casino floor, there is cashless wagering through the Resorts World app and loyalty program. You can buy in, get a QR code, show it to the dealer and get your chips.

“Bring back the classic Vegas service that you have, or we’ve come to know and miss, but do it with today’s technology,” Hutchins said.

Unique is also the perfect way to describe Resorts World’s nine pools, and its bars and restaurants.

Dedet De La Fuente is the owner of Pepita’s Kitchen. She is from the Philippines and is known as the “Lechon Diva,” because she is famous for her roasted pig, called lechon. She was invited to open up shop at Resorts World because higher ups remembered her cooking from a trip to the Philippines decades ago. Now, she is part of history.

Dedet De La Fuente of Pepita’s Kitchen

“When you say ‘Las Vegas,’ wow! I couldn’t believe it. I’m just so thankful to be blessed with this opportunity,” De La Fuente said.

That same excitement is being felt around the resort.

“It’s awesome, honestly, to be nestled here with a lot of global legends,” said Quy Hoang, co-owner and pit master of Blood Bros. BBQ, a Texas-style barbecue joint.

“We have an amazing space,” said John Pettei, managing partner of Clique Hospitality, which runs Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge inside Resorts World. “We’ve worked really hard to get the place open. We have something wonderful to offer.”

Everyone is gearing up for a good time!

“We’re super excited to be here,” said Billy Richardson, owner of Marigold, a new American restaurant specializing in lobster and burgers. “After everything that we’ve gone through, it’s great that Vegas is opening up a new building.”

The ribbon cutting for Resorts World’s grand opening is set to take place Thursday, June 24, around 6:30 p.m. The public can enter starting at 11:00 p.m. 8 News Now will be there all night, so stay with us for full coverage.