Take a live virtual tour of The Neon Museum’s ‘Lost Vegas’ by Tim Burton

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum announces it will host a Facebook Live tour of ‘Lost Vegas: Tim Burton’ at The Neon Museum’ on Friday, April 10 at 1 p.m.

The tour, conducted by Education Specialist Mitch Cohen, will offer people from around the world the chance to experience the renowned artist, filmmaker and director’s original artwork and installations created especially for The Neon Museum.

“The exhibition was scheduled to continue through Sunday, April 12, but with the museum’s temporary closure due to COVID-19, we know thousands of art lovers will miss their chance to see Burton’s outstanding exhibition,” explained Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer, The Neon Museum.

“This live, virtual tour will take place especially for them—and will be enjoyable for anyone who appreciates Burton’s work and iconic Las Vegas sign design,” added McCoy.

‘Lost Vegas: Tim Burton’ at The Neon Museum comprises sculptural and digital installations celebrating Burton’s links to Las Vegas and its historical neon heritage.

These artworks, many of which are site-specific creations, will be displayed in the Neon Boneyard and incorporated into ‘Brilliant!’, the museum’s permanent projection mapping North Gallery installation. This experience, created by noted artist Craig Winslow, transports visitors directly into the history of Las Vegas through sight and 3D sound.

Works play with the museum’s landmark sign collection, which was prominently featured in Burton’s 1996 film Mars Attacks!

This homage to sci-fi B-movies of the 1950s and 1960s and the disaster films of the 1970s unleashed gleefully destructive alien invaders upon gamblers, casino workers and Tom Jones.

The presentation of Burton’s art in Las Vegas represents a unique experience where the host institution also serves as creative inspiration.

The museum’s distinctive campus will be transformed through the artist’s singular vision for this original exhibition of new work as well as previously exhibited pieces.

You can wander around The Neon Museum from the comfort of your home right now by visiting the museum’s website and entering today’s password, Neon, for a virtual walking tour, complete with an audio tour guide.

The live virtual tour of ‘Lost Vegas: Tim Burton at The Neon Museum’ will be hosted on their Facebook page on Friday, April 10 at 1 p.m

Below is a sample of The Neon Museum ‘Lost Vegas’ live on Twitter.