LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distilleries have a chance to take home some awards later this month during competitions for the best spirits.

The second annual TAG Global Spirit Awards takes place in Las Vegas starting Jan. 30 at Delano Las Vegas. It’s an opportunity for the public to sample and learn more about some of the featured wines and spirits and attend dinners and a fundraiser. You can get more information at this link.

Awards co-founder and master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim talked about the event with Good Day This Morning and even showed how to make a famous drink from Guadalajara.