Taekwondo camp in Las Vegas prepares athletes for 2024, 2028 Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Taekwondo academy is hosting a camp for athletes in preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. USA Taekwondo is hosting its inaugural ‘Phase II’ camp at Givans Taekwondo Academy in North Las Vegas this weekend.

USA Taekwondo plays a huge part in growing and developing out athletes in preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Paul Green, a decorated coach in developing world class athletes and Olympic coach medalist, will lead the camp. Green will be testing and pushing athletes to their limits to see who will move on to the next phase and make the Academy Camp.

Organizers say the Phase II Camp will bring more than 150 athletes to Vegas.

Courtesy: Jose Villalpando

The athletes that move on from Phase II will be invited to the Academy Camps in Colorado Springs, Colorado to train at the National Center of Excellence, USA Taekwondo’s Training Facility.