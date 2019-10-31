Tacobout a good time! Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re still adding to your Dio de los Muertos weekend plans, this is one event you can’t miss. We’re taco-bouting the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival, happening Nov. 1-3 at Craig Ranch Park!

The festival will celebrate its fourth year with several of the area’s most mouthwatering restaurants and food trucks, Mariachi, a margarita beach bar and so much more.

But the fun doesn’t just end there. The kiddos can enjoy carnival rides, and there will be even more events for the whole family, from a Selena musical tribute to a car show and a taco eating contest.

Ticket prices are as follows. Please not, this is a cash only event:

General admission: $10 online, $12 day of event (this is good for all three days)

VIP admission: $60 early bird (this is good for one day only)

Kids: Children 48 inches and under are free

If you’d like to take part in the hot chili pepper eating contest, taco eating contest or Guacamole Throwdown, signups will be out soon.

For more information, please visit the event website.