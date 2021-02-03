Tackling the blood shortage, walk-in donations allowed for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the pandemic, blood donations have been down significantly. Today people who would like to donate can do so without an appointment and get a voucher for a breakfast burrito.

UMC has partnered with Vitalant to host the TeamUMC Blood Drive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of the main entrance to UMC at 1800 W. Charleston Blvd. The blood drive will accept walk-ins.

According to UMC, approximately 14,000 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been canceled since the onset of the pandemic, resulting in an estimated 364,000 uncollected blood donations.

UMC has worked alongside Vitalant to ensure the event follows strict COVID-19 prevention guidelines. All participants must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and receive health screenings prior to donating blood.