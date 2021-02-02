Table 34, other local restaurants struggle during the coronavirus pandemic due to capacity limits, lack of people dining in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many restaurant owners continue to face struggles and challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While changing to take-out seems like a good idea to stay afloat, it’s simply not enough for a lot of establishments.

There are a lot of office buildings near Table 34 on Warm Springs Road near Bermuda, but right now, due to the pandemic, many of them are closed because people are working from home. Working from home means they’re not stopping Table 34 for lunch or dinner.

Table 34 Chef Wes Kendrick says the lack of traffic reflects in revenue.

“It was quite an impact; we did have to close for about 6-weeks just to conserve capital,” Kendrick said.

Table 34 has been at its location for about 20 years now. Kendrick remembers the days when the dining room would be packed out.

He says he wants those days back.

“We have a lot of entree salads the lamb chop salad is probably the most popular, and then we do some hot sandwhiches, deli-style,” Kendrick said. “Our Ruban is amazing, and then as we get into dinner, there’s a couple of items.

Dinner dishes like scallops, duck, fresh steaks, and seafood are all available for dine-in or take out. The restaurant has been doing all they can to keep its clientele, especially with all the guidelines.

“Twenty-five five percent is quite a struggle and what a lot of guests don’t understand is that brings it down to the number of people in the room and not the number of tables that are available and the chairs that are available,” Kendrick said. “For instance, you walk in, and you see well there’s three empty tables. “It’s just — I can’t seat you because I have my capacity.”

However, when people make a reservation, it helps them manage things better.

“If your plans change, no big deal, just let us know so we can book another table,” he said.

Chef Kenderick says take-out has been a tremendous help, but there’s one other thing diners can do to help.

“If they are thinking of dining at any particular restaurant, not just mine, think about midweek [dining], don’t just think about Friday/Saturday as a dining night,” he said. “Think about Tuesday/Wednesday; ‘hey, let’s get something from our local restaurant because of the midweek dining.’ Everyone I’ve talked to in the industry, incluiding myself, that’s where it’s a little soft.”

Chef Kendrick says they were fortunate to get their first round of PPP, and now they are going through the application process again.