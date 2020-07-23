T-Mobile partnership to provide free Wi-Fi to students across the state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many students who will be learning from home will be getting some assistance with free Internet service and hotspots.

Wednesday, 8 News Now caught up with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who announced that his office is helping local school districts with broadband access.

The program is called “T-Mobile Project 10 Million.” It will help qualifying student households with access to free broadband products and internet services.

The families who qualify are those who benefit from the national school lunch program.

This effort began in November, long before the pandemic, but the timing is perfect with the Clark County School District’s decision to start the school year August 24, with distance learning five days a week.

“I don’t know, ultimately, when it kicks in, if well before, on that day, or a little bit after, but I think what’s important is that we were able to get T-Mobile partnered with the school districts across our state and get help to those most in need,” Attorney General Ford said.

Ford adds that while the commitment to keeping hundreds of local jobs was important prior to the pandemic, with so much unemployment right now, it has become even more critical.

This partnership will retain nearly five hundred jobs across the state.