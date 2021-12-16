T-Mobile increases minimum pay to $20 per hour for all employees

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a T-Mobile store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile says about 7.8 million of its current postpaid customer accounts’ information and approximately 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the company were involved in a recent data breach. T-Mobile said Wednesday, Aug. 18, that customers’ first and last names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license/ID information were exposed. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– T-Mobile is the latest to announce an increase to its minimum hourly wage for both full-time and part-time employees. The company announced last week that workers will be making no less than $20 an hour.

The company’s CEO Mike Sievert made the announcement in a blog post, saying the move was about inclusion, and he wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind.

“We have decided to implement a nationwide minimum pay at T-Mobile of at least $20 per hour,” Sievert wrote. “The truth is, the vast majority of our employees already earn well above this level, especially when including incentive pay.”

T-Mobile isn’t the only company to increase wages. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Hobby Lobby’s full-time hourly wage will climb from $15 – a rate they set in 2014 – to $18.50. Over the last 13 years, the national chain has raised its minimum wage 12 times. said it will start paying employees at least $18.50 per hour.