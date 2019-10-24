T-Mobile Arena offers behind-the-scenes guided tour to residents and tourists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — T-Mobile Arena, also known as the Fortress to Vegas Golden Knights fans, is opening their doors to the public for a one-of-a-kind tour of the venue. Many Vegas locals and tourists have visited T-Mobile, but the tour gives guests access to never-before-seen areas of the venue.

Be sure to join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of T-Mobile Arena ahead of the VGK game on Friday. See where your favorite players hang out before puck drop. Visit https://t.co/PLJauNjyP0 for more info. pic.twitter.com/2BYP55hReP — T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) October 22, 2019

Guests will experience a 60-minute behind-the-scenes guided tour through the 650,000 square-foot building that hosts more than 100 events each year, including Knights games, concerts, shows, sporting events and more.

Some special features include special looks inside Hyde Lounge, the Golden Knights hallway, the zamboni room, luxury suites, audio control room and more.

Vegas Golden Knights Hallway

T-Mobile Suite

T-Mobile Arena Sign

Zamboni

Tour Guide opens up doors to one of the suites

Tickets are on sale now for T-Mobile Arena tours in October, November and December. Tickets start at $24.99, but that does not include service fees.

Tour dates are Oct. 30, Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 12, 19 and 26. The guided tours are offered at 2 and 4 p.m.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, or learn more about it, click here.