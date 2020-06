LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing an outage today and is unable to make appointments or process transactions.

A tweet from the DMV at about 12:30 p.m. indicated there is no timetable for a solution.

DMV is unable to process transactions or make appointments today due to a IT outage. We have no estimated time when services may be up. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) June 22, 2020

The outage is attributed to IT problems.