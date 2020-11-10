Systemic racism and change: A Thursday virtual panel discussion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A panel discussion involving several educators from UNLV and area high schools will look at systemic racism and how change can be accomplished.

“We Need to Talk: Conversations on Racism for a More Resilient Las Vegas” is scheduled to be livestreamed on UNLV TV on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The livestream is available on the UNLV Libraries website: https://www.library.unlv.edu/weneedtotalk

The episode will be available for viewing later on the journalism and media studies YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/unlvjms/

Systemic racism and its impact on the community, along with the steps communities and individuals can take to affect positive change, will be addressed by:

Laurents Bañuelos-Benitez , Teacher, Mojave High School

, Teacher, Mojave High School Kenneth Varner , Associate Professor of Literacy Education and Director of the Gayle Zeiter Development Center, UNLV

, Associate Professor of Literacy Education and Director of the Gayle Zeiter Development Center, UNLV Kenneth Brown , English and African American Studies Teacher, Sierra Vista High School

, English and African American Studies Teacher, Sierra Vista High School Iesha Jackson, Assistant Professor of Teaching And Learning, UNLV

The virtual panel discussion will be hosted by the University Libraries and the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs. Claytee White, Director of the Oral History Research Project at University Libraries, will moderate the discussion.