LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sick New World is set to return to Las Vegas in 2024, with heavy metal band System Of A Down to headline, the festival announced Monday.

Sick New World 2024 will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27, 2024. The lineup for the festival will feature over 65 artists across five stages including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and more.

Returning headliner System Of A Down will be closing out the festival.

Fans can sign up now on the Sick New World website for an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 A.M. PST. Remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 P.M.

General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more.

VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry, and more.

Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels.