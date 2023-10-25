LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Military leaders from across the United States are coming together under one roof in Las Vegas to talk about the importance of our nation’s air power.

Maureen DeFelice is the executive director of the Order of Daedalians.

It’s an organization advocating for air and space power and honoring those who flew and currently fly in defense of our nation.

She says this year’s symposium couldn’t have come at a more important time.

“We’re here to talk about what is our current air power situation, the supremacy of air power, and the need for us to look at the future and what we can do to support that,” DeFelice said.

She said military aviation supremacy is critical to any kind of global action and speakers will focus on professional development and recruiting efforts while talking about the current situation in Ukraine, Israel, and China.

“There’s a lot of leadership that will offer mentorship for those that are active duty and want to learn more about how they can advance their careers,” DeFelice added.

With Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base nearby, DeFelice said there’s a lot of airpower in the valley, making Las Vegas the perfect destination for this event.

As air power has always played an important role in warfare, dating back to WW1, Board director and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Mudge helps youth understand aviation history while setting them up for future opportunities.

“We have a military program where we take young men and women, mostly high school students but sometimes college students, and take them through where they get to fly an airplane all by themselves. We have the scholarships that we give to college students who wish to become aviators to inspire them to either join the Army, Navy, or Air Force to help our military airpower in the future,” Mudge explained. “Pilots and all aviators were getting a lower percentage of the population to go into that field, especially military aviation and it’s important we emphasize the need for that promoting our country and our values.”

