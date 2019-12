LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All quarterback Derek Carr wants for Christmas is for the Steelers to lose, Titans to lose, Colts to win and for Denver pass rusher Von Miller to get stuck in traffic on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he and his teammates approach the Raider reality of no longer being from Oakland. The Silver and Black road is filled with loyalty.

“I’m a Raider no matter where I’m at,” said Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback