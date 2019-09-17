Sword & Shield: Raiders prepare for long stint on the road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s edition of the Sword and Shield report, we take one last look at Sunday’s game against the Chiefs before charging into the Raiders’ first game on the road.

The Raiders opened the game with confidence, but what little swagger they might have built turned into a secondary surrender. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to work, launching bombs with pin-point accuracy.

Now it’s time to move on, heal up and prepare for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It will be the first of five straight games on the road. The Raiders will be away from home for 49 days.