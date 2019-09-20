Sword & Shield: Raiders head to Minneapolis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are heading off to Minneapolis for a Sunday morning kickoff with the Vikings. They’ll head off on the road with one of the best running backs through two weeks of play.

Vikings run defense is a little soft so rookie running back Josh Jacobs could end up being the biggest key to the game. He’s certainly a hard runner and very skilled.

“They try to bully him and things like that and he consistently runs his tail off, runs through people, runs forward, picks up blitzes, catches the ball out of the backfield,” said quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders pass defense will have to play better. Minnesota has a tendency to throw the deep balls and the Raiders got burned last week.