Sword & Shield: Raiders facing rough times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are 1-2 this season, signaling rough times for the team. But, they’re not the only ones. Other teams are facing adversity, finding it’s not easy to stay healthy, win games and please the fans.

Things for Raider Nation could be worse, though. There are seven winless teams, and ten teams that share the same record as the Raiders.

Now, the squad is headed to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who are coming off a win over Atlanta. You can watch the game right here on 8 News Now, your network home for the Raiders in Las Vegas.