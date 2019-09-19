Sword & Shield: Raider build strong foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no surprise the Raiders are building a strong foundation heading into week three. Rookie running back Jose Jacobs is 4th in the league in rushing.

The Raiders power ranking is around 19 or 20 so they’re not great but not as bad as it could be. It seems the team is showing signs that the future could be very bright with the right mix of youth and veteran leadership.

Offensive lineman Richie Incognito is coming off a two-game suspension and will be playing in his first game this Sunday against the Vikings

“I think the first week they look crisp. They executed well. They came out on fire and went right down and scored quick and then the game took shape with a couple of big play.”

Sunday’s game with the Vikings is the first of five straight games on the road.