Sword & Shield: Gruden shares thoughts after Raiders fall to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KLAS) — The Raiders played for their second win in the Twin Cities but fought a losing battle against Minnesota, a team that is a monster at home.

Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns for the Vikings, as they jumped to a 21-0 lead. The Raiders did their best to catch up, but the Purple People Eaters punched the Raiders in the mouth 34-14.

The Raiders are now 1-2 in the AFC West.

Check out today’s installment of the Sword and Shield for a listen to Head Coach Jon Gruden’s thoughts on the game.