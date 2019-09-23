Breaking News
Streets in southwest Las Vegas closed due to active robbery

Sword & Shield: Gruden shares thoughts after Raiders fall to Vikings

Local News

by: Carolyn Williams ,

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KLAS) — The Raiders played for their second win in the Twin Cities but fought a losing battle against Minnesota, a team that is a monster at home.

Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns for the Vikings, as they jumped to a 21-0 lead. The Raiders did their best to catch up, but the Purple People Eaters punched the Raiders in the mouth 34-14.

The Raiders are now 1-2 in the AFC West.

Check out today’s installment of the Sword and Shield for a listen to Head Coach Jon Gruden’s thoughts on the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories