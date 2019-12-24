Sword and Shield: Raiders still alive for a playoff spot after topping Chargers

CARSON, Calif. (KLAS) — It is the final week of the NFL regular season and the Raiders are still playing for something. After topping the Chargers 24-17 at Sunday’s game, they now have a shot at making the playoffs.

It looked like and felt like a Raiders home game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The crowd was filled with Silver and Black, and the players felt it.

“The fans were incredible, it was a home game for us, you could count the Chargers fans, there’s less than 1000 of them probably. I mean, it felt like a home game so just credit to them for showing up and you could see a few times where Phillip couldn’t get the call, because it was so loud,” Hunter Renfrow, the rookie wide receiver said.

There is still a lot that has to happen for the Raiders to make the playoffs. They have to win out, which means they have to win Sunday in Denver. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans have to lose their games. And, the Indianapolis Colts have to beat Jacksonville.

The game against Denver will air Sunday at 3:25 p.m. right here, on Channel 8.