Sword and Shield: Former Broncos, Raiders players gather in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rivalry between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders is alive and well today. The boys in silver and black and orange and blue can’t stand to be with each other, can’t stand to be without each other.

Former players from both teams set the rivalry aside and came together for a special cause this weekend at Aliante Country Club in Las Vegas.

They raised money for the Cops for Kids Charity Drive at Aliante Country Club, all while reflecting on games of old and what it was like being part of one of the greatest NFL rivalries.

Check out the stories in the video above.