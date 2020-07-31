Swimming advisory issued for two Lake Mohave coves due to high bacterial levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Due to high bacterial levels in water samples taken from the two sites, swim advisories have been issued for Princess Cove and North Arizona Telephone Cove on Lake Mohave. Officials say the bacterial levels “exceeded local, state and National Park Service standards for recreational activity.”

Visitors are advised to avoid contact with these waters, until further notice. Biologists are re-sampling the waters daily, and the advisory will be lifted once the levels drop to acceptable levels.

Officials say high levels like this are usually caused when people dump RV or vessel sewage tanks in the water. This qualifies as illegal dumping and should be reported to local authorities if it is seen.

Park biologists routinely sample water quality at the park’s swim beaches to help reduce the level of waterborne diseases.