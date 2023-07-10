LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shark Days, a week of opportunities to be close to sharks, returns to the Golden Nugget July 11.

From Tuesday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 18, the Golden Nugget hosts an event dedicated to the big fishes inside of its H2O pool. The pool is famous for its tube slide that goes through the shark tank, creating an experience similar to swimming with the sharks.

Golden Nugget Shark Days is an opportunity to learn and be close to sharks and stingrays. (KLAS)

In the afternoon on Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13, shark divers will be in the water and will be available to answer questions. Shark feedings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and Friday, July 14 at 1:45 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Golden Nugget’s H2O pool between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to enjoy all of the activities Shark Days has to offer, including shark-themed drinks, scavenger hunts, and more.

Shark Days is open to the public. Prices vary. For more information, visit the Golden Nugget’s website.