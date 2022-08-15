LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.

Facebook posts by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) indicate drivers are being cited and will be responsible for the costs of the rescues after they drove past four warning signs at the Sacramento Wash in Golden Valley.

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescue crews were dispatched to help motorists as flash floods hit the area between Sunday evening and the early morning hours on Monday:

2 A.M. MONDAY: A 58-year-old man in a Chevy Silverado truck was stranded near mile marker 40 on Oatman Road in the Sacramento Wash. Water was rushing around the truck, according to information provided by MCSO officials. In addition, multiple other vehicles proceeded beyond the barricaded sign.

Two vehicles with four people inside were stranded at the same spot. A Cadillac sedan with a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, and a rented Chevy Colorado truck with "a young couple visiting from France" were stuck in the Sacramento Wash.

The Sacramento Wash at that location in Golden Valley has two channels with higher ground in the middle. The motorists stopped on the higher ground, but floodwaters continued to rise.

Swift water rescue teams from Golden Valley were sent to the scene. Medical crews were also called, but waters had begun to recede by the time they arrived.

The sheriff’s office noted that there were four warning signs along the road leading to where the rescues took place:

A reflective flashing-illuminated sign that states “ROAD MAY BE FLOODED”

A reflective sign that states “WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN”

A physical barrier in the roadway that states “ROAD CLOSED”

A reflective sign that states “DO NOT ENTER WHEN FLOODED”

A simultaneous call came in at 6:30 p.m. Sunday when a 64-year-old man got stranded in flood waters near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley. The man’s Saturn had water flowing over the hood, but he had managed to get to a nearby embankment.

It was the third rescue at that location in the past three weeks. That location has three warning signs clearly marking the flash flood area.