LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 56-year-old woman was rescued late Thursday night as rains caused problems all over the valley. It was one of many rescues reported around the valley.

North Las Vegas police and firefighters, along with Clark County Fire Department personnel, responded to “a swift water rescue incident near the Craig and MLK Wash” around 10 p.m., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department statement.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported seven rescues in the three-hour period from 9 p.m. to midnight. No details were provided.

Firefighters in Las Vegas also responded to one house fire, 15 outside fires and 22 crashes during Thursday night’s storms. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue had a total of 330 calls for service, “many related to the storm.”

A rain gauge on the Las Vegas Strip recorded about an inch of rain Thursday night, and videos showed damage around the valley, including water leaks inside several casinos.