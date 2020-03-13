CCFD responds to several swift water calls after rain inundates Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department received at least 12 swift water rescue calls Thursday night. Heavy rains inundated the Valley, causing flooding in some areas.

CCFD crews responded to reports around 9 p.m. near the Flamingo flood channel. So far, they’ve assisted two people out of the water.

Deputy Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Touchstone said there were reports of around five people in floodwaters. But due to swift-moving currents, crews have been unable to find them.

Thirty-four CCFD personnel are currently on-scene, equipped with swiftwater rescue gear.