LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will get a taste of a trade show for the candy and snack industry that has been anchored in Chicago for the past 25 years.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is leaving the Windy City, scheduling three conventions in Sin City over the next decade, with the rest scheduled in Indianapolis.

Manufacturers including Hershey, Ghirardelli, Russel Stover and Jelly Belly Candy Co. are mainstays in the show every year.

The Wednesday announcement from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) was the cherry on top of news about a half-dozen other shows — some that already make Las Vegas their home, and one that will be here in September.

The LVCVA reports that the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is coming to Las Vegas for the first time Sept. 28-30, with plans to return in 2023. The convention draws “top business and technology industries that will improve technology” to connectivity worldwide, according to a news release.

Other updates:

Fancy Food Show 2024 – extended for Jan. 15-17, 2023, and Jan. 21-23, 2024

– extended for Jan. 15-17, 2023, and Jan. 21-23, 2024 2023 Wedding MBA Convention – extended for Nov. 7-8, 2023

– extended for Nov. 7-8, 2023 Tobacco Plus Expo 2023 – extended for Feb. 22-24, 2023

– extended for Feb. 22-24, 2023 Cosmoprof 2023 – extended for July 11-13, 2023

– extended for July 11-13, 2023 NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show 2022 – extended for Dec. 1-10, 2022

The convention industry has come to life after shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic. LVCVA reports that about 900,000 people have attended conventions here since June of last year.